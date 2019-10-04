Justin Bieber Tells PETA To ‘Suck It’ Amidst Kitten Controversy

Justin Bieber is facing backlash from PETA after he bought a pair of Savannah kittens for $35,000. But the singer isn’t taking the slam lying down. He responded to the animal rights group’s comment by telling them that they “can suck it.”

According to Us Weekly, Bieber posted an Instagram story in which he pushed back against PETA for criticizing him and wife Hailey Bieber for choosing not to rescue cats, instead choosing to buying them.

“PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality,” he continued. “Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat?”

He then called out PETA for not caring when he bought his dog Oscar, who wasn’t a rescue, either.

“I believe in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that’s what breeders are for,” he said.

Finally, he told the animal rights group to leave his new kitties, named Sushi and Tuna, alone and go work to remove the plastic from the ocean instead.

PETA went after the singer for shopping rather than adopting, something it feels is a disservice to all the pets out there looking for homes. PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange addressed the issue in a statement.

“Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo,” she said. “Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.'”

In response to Bieber’s Instagram story, the organization asked Bieber to think deeper about the issue, urging him to consider the fact that millions of animals die every year because they aren’t adopted into good homes. Ingrid Newkirk, Peta’s long-time president, said that she would love to have the singer come to a municipal animal shelter to see what the unadopted pets are experiencing. She urged him to take on the role of mentor in the situation to put his celebrity to good use.

