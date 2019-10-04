Sommer Ray Shows Her Wild Side In Stunning Cheetah Swimsuit That Showcases Her Killer Curves

Sommer Ray is currently one of the world’s most influential fitness models and social media influencers not just because she has a killer body. While that is certainly part of it, Sommer Ray has proved to be a versatile figure with entrepreneurial flare in addition to a sense of humor that keeps her millions of Instagram followers coming back to her page.

On Thursday, the fitness icon took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshot in which she rocks a swimsuit from her own line, Sommer Ray Collection, showing that she is as good of a model as she is a designer and businesswoman. In the photos, Sommer is seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit that boasts a cheetah print in tones of beige, brown and black. The suit features a halter cut that comes up high, clasping around her neck. The suit also has high-cut legs that come up to her waist, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. The thong bottom contrasts beautifully with the covered-up top, creating the perfect combination of sophistication and sexy.

Sommer Ray shared four photos of herself in the swimsuit. Three of them show the model facing the camera, highlight the front of the suit, while the second offers a shot of Sommer Ray with her back to the viewer, showcasing the back and bottom of the suit.

Since going live, the post — which Sommer Ray shared with her whopping 22.7 million-plus Instagram followers — has garnered more than 907,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 4,600 comments to the photos. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her swimsuit line and to praise her incredible beauty.

“Sommer I’m your biggest fannn I love u,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“She makes me fall in love everyday,” another user wrote.

“Omggg,” shared a third fan, following the words with a series of heart eyes emoji and fire.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Sommer Ray has been into fitness and weight-lifting since she was 14. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the model said that she is the daughter of bodybuilder and a mother who also enjoyed working out, which has influenced her passion with fitness. While she started out as a bodybuilder, she distanced herself from that world because she didn’t want to subject her body to steroids, she said.