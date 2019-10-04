Kara Del Toro Wears Nothing But A Towel On Her Head In Steamy Shower Snap

Kara Del Toro heated up Instagram with a sultry shot that showed her posing nude in the shower.

The steamy post captured Kara from a side angle standing in a shower. She wore only a towel wrapped on her head, which contained her long hair. With one arm covering her breasts and one knee propped up, the model put her full body on display.

Light streaming in the shower gleamed on the front of Kara’s body, emphasizing her flat abs and her toned thighs. Shadows on the back of her body highlighted the small of Kara’a back and her round derrière.

Kara wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. To add a bit of bling to the look, the beauty wore dangle hoop earrings.

As one might expect, the post was a hit among Kara’s followers.

“Holy moly,” one admirer wrote.

“Gods be praised,” quipped another fan.

Kara has been known to show some skin every once in a while. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that while she likes to stay mainly covered up, there have a been a few times in which she felt the need to shed her clothes. In August, she shared a photo in which she wore just a huge straw sun hat. However, most of the time, Kara likes to keep at least some clothes on. Either way, her fans are usually thrilled with her snaps.

The Texas native claims that her curves are 100 percent natural. In an interview with The Daily Star magazine, Kara said her figure was the result of a combination of “pizza and genetics.”

I’ve never had any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures so everything you see is 100 percent natural.

The stunner also admitted that she basically lived in a bikini and loved being in the sun. Over the summer, she shared many photos in which she was soaking up the sun.

Much to the dismay of some of her followers, Kara has a boyfriend. She said the two of them have been together since middle school. She said that she didn’t like to post about their relationship online because she liked to keep that part of her life private.

“One of the most important things to me in a relationship is that I can be myself,” she said.

Fans wanting to see more of Kara can follow her Instagram account.