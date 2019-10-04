‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Brings ‘Charmed’ Reunion

ABC’s “Cast from the Past” week is bringing together everyone’s favorite sister witches for a mini Charmed reunion during an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, according to a report from Elite Daily.

Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano, who charmed viewers as magical siblings Piper and Phoebe Halliwell, will reunite as sisters in an upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy titled “Reunited,” which is set to air on Thursday, October 10. According to a press release, the episode’s official description reads as follows: “A patient at the hospital is brain dead after falling into a construction site, and her two sisters must decide whether or not to keep her alive.”

Charmed featured a total of four Halliwell sisters, with Shannen Doherty playing the role of Prue and Rose McGowan playing the role of a younger half-sister, Paige, who was discovered after Prue’s untimely demise. It’s currently unclear whether Doherty or McGowan will also be appearing on the ABC series as the “brain dead” patient, as the identity of the third sister has not been revealed.

In the promotional teaser for the episode, Combs and Milano’s characters are seen being reprimanded by an angry Richard Webber, played by James Pickens, Jr., while standing in their sister’s hospital room.

As for the rest of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, the teaser shows Meredith, played by Ellen Pompeo, toeing the line of protocol as she helps another doctor with a difficult procedure while banned from entering the hospital. There is also a clip of Jesse Williams’ Jackson Avery flirting with Station 19’s Victoria “Vic” Hughes, played by Barrett Doss. The crossover couple seems to be officially together after Jackson’s separation from fellow doctor, Maggie Pierce, played by Kelly McCreary.

The upcoming episode will not only serve as an on-screen reunion for the two actors, it will also be a reunion for Grey Anatomy’s executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, who were both writers on Charmed.

“Reunited. And we couldn’t be happier. @kristavernoff @andyreaser well…there were some tears…. just some. @greysabc #CastFromThePast.” Combs wrote on Instagram. “This is going to be fun!”

And the Charmed reunion is just a tiny part of ABC’s lineup. There will also be a Girlfriends reunion for Tracee Ellis Ross on black-ish, Adam Brody will be playing Leighton Meester’s ex on Single Parents, Ken Jeong will be returning to Fresh Off the Boat with his Crazy Rich Asians co-star, Constance Wu, and Dan Aykroyd will be stopping by on The Conners, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

ABC’s “Cast from the Past” week kicks off on Monday, October 7.