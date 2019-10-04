Kim Zolciak Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Black Dress & Fishnet Stockings

The reality television star looked stunning in her figure-hugging dress.

On Friday, Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak posted a sizzling snap for her dedicated fans to enjoy. In the Instagram photo, Kim posed in the lobby of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Florida. The reality television star looked radiant in a figure-hugging black dress with an uneven hemline. She flaunted her incredible curves and long, lean legs in the sexy ensemble. She accessorized the sultry look with fishnet stockings and a pair of strappy black heels.

The stunner styled her long locks in loose waves and wore glamorous makeup, that included contour, nude lipstick, and voluminous lashes.

Kim’s fans were quick to compliment the blond bombshell.

“YAASSS you look great,” wrote a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“This LWERK is everything!!! Come throoough MAMA,” praised a different follower.

“You are so beautiful,” chimed in another commenter.

The post has already racked up more than 7,000 likes.

Since she first appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim’s unbelievable body has become a topic of discussion. Throughout the years, she has been vocal about the fact that she has had plastic surgery in order to obtain such a fit physique.

In August, the television personality uploaded a topless photo on Instagram, which lead fans to question how Kim is able to look so good after having six children.

In the comments section, the television personality directed her followers to check out her Instagram stories for an explanation. In the Instagram story, she noted that she was unhappy with her body after giving birth to her twins, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, in 2013. Kim stated that she had a breast lift and tummy tuck, performed by Dr. Leonard Hochstein, a plastic surgeon based in Miami.

“My tummy and boobs were done by the BEST @dr.hochstein it was the best decision I ever made!… He treats every patient like royalty and genuinely cares,” wrote Kim.

Loading...

Prior to the post, the 41-year-old had spoken about her plastic surgeries. According to Bravo, Kim took to Instagram Stories in April to discuss why the scars from her cosmetic procedures are not visible.

“I get asked all the time why can’t you see my tummy-tuck scars, or my breast-lift scars, it’s because I Halo [Laser] those incisions and they’re barely there so I can wear like high-cut bikinis,” said Kim. “Also Hochstein’s technique is incredible and his incision is like as thin as a piece of thread…”

To keep up with Kim, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo.