Tyga Appears To Hint That Kylie Jenner Is Lying About Their Alleged ‘2 A.M. Date’

It’s been a week full of twists and turns for Kylie Jenner’s fans, who were taken aback after learning the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star split up with Travis Scott, her boyfriend of two years.

And while it was surprising enough to find out that the two lovebirds pulled a plug on their romance — at least for the time being — the most shocking moment came when Kylie was spotted pulling up to the XXX with two of her friends at around 2 a.m. in the same location in which her ex, rapper Tyga, happened to be.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Kardashian-Jenner clan member went out with her pals, Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine, earlier this week and perhaps in an effort to keep Kylies mind off her recent breakup. The trio partied at the popular West Hollywood club Delilah from around midnight until just after 2 a.m. Then, in an eyebrow-raising turn of events, the girls drove to the Sunset Marquis Hotel, where Tyga was recording in the studio.

While Stassie and Kelsey were pictured getting out of the car and heading inside, Kylie was nowhere to be seen. The duo were later seen exiting the venue at about 3 a.m., through the same exit for which Tyga took to leave just shortly beforehand. Reports soon emerged claiming that the mother-of-one was actually there to see her former flame, with one onlooker stating that she left through a different exit.

The rumors forced Kylie to take to social media on Thursday to explain that “there was no ‘2am date with Tyga,'” and that she was simply dropping off two of her friends at a studio where her ex “happened to be at.” Furthermore, she claimed that “the internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is.”

However, it looks like Tyga does not fully agree with that statement. The “Taste” artist took to his own Instagram stories on Thursday to share an emoji of a blue cap which, according to The Daily Mail article, is also a slang symbol for when someone is lying about something. While it is unclear whether or not he was referring to this specific situation, the timing provoked suspicion.

Kylie and Tyga dated on and off for years before she started seeing Travis in April 2017. The two quickly became enamored and soon announced they were expecting a baby. The young billionaire gave birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February of last year.

Loading...

News that the couple broke up completely blindsided fans who were under the impression that their bond was only growing stronger. For now, Kylie announced that they are on “great terms” and that their daughter is their number one priority.