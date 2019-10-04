Zayn Malik Collaborator Sabrina Claudio Stuns In Sheer Lingerie And Celebrates New Album In Instagram Video

Sabrina Claudio celebrated her album's release in Seattle, and Zayn Malik shared a humorous Instagram post about their collaboration.

Sabrina Claudio and Zayn Malik’s new song is out, and it seems as though the single’s artwork has Zayn feeling just a bit left out.

As reported by Just Jared, Sabrina’s new album, Truth Is, just dropped today. In a video that the 23-year-old songstress shared on her Instagram page, she can be seen celebrating its release during a concert in Seattle. For her performance, she rocked sheer lingerie with a tight, high-waisted black skirt that featured a high slit on the right side. Her top was a strapless bustier made out of delicate black lace, and she completed her sexy look with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves.

During a break in the show, the “Unravel Me” singer addressed the cheering audience.

“Not only am I back in Seattle—a sold out show—with you guys, but my album dropped today, b*itches!” the singer said.

Sabrina Claudio’s 799,000 Instagram followers have watched her video over 66,000 times, and they can’t stop gushing about how excited they are about her new album.

“Omg this is your best work,” wrote one fan.

“It’s very different from your other albums,” another remarked. “It is dark, painful, beautiful poetry. Yes, I cried while listening.”

“You literally save my life A MASTERPIECE,” read another rave review.

Other fans complimented Sabrina’s outfit, with one supporter writing that the dress she wore during her Seattle show is her “favorite one.” However, sometimes fans like the “Frozen” singer’s looks a little too much. According to RIFF Magazine, Sabrina rocked a similar ensemble during a September performance at the Masonic in San Francisco, and one male fan tried to pull one of her lace gloves off when she reached down from the stage to shake hands with members of the audience. She reportedly called him out for it.

While Sabrina often rocks black, she’s sporting a shiny, bubblegum pink bodysuit in the artwork for her collaborative effort with Zayn Malik, “Rumors.” She’s pictured posing on her knees on steps draped in red fabric, and she’s wearing a massive pair of diamond chandelier earrings. Zayn isn’t pictured with her, so the former One Direction star decided to add himself to the photo before sharing it with his 31 million Instagram followers. However, instead of going through the trouble of digitally inserting himself into the image, he simply drew a red stick figure behind Sabrina, along with an arrow pointing to it and the word “Me.”

Even though Sabrina Claudio left Zayn Malik out of her “Rumors” artwork, she made sure to give all her collaborators credit for working with her on her new album.

“I don’t believe collaborators get the credit they often deserve,” she said. “In my case, they impacted me, played an enormous role in this album, affected my growth, removed my fears, and are the inspirations behind the stories shared on Truth Is.”

You can listen to “Rumors” below.