‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Exposes Sheer Panties With Her Legs Open & Fans Can’t Take It

Nata Lee is back on the ‘Gram. The social media sensation whose “World’s Sexiest DJ” moniker has already been documented by The Inquisitr took to Instagram with an update just in time for the weekend. The blonde hadn’t included much in the way of music in her photo, but she’d definitely given her fans plenty to look at. In fact, a quick look at the comments section to the star’s post seems to be suggesting that her followers can’t take the heat.

Nata Lee’s photo showed her posing on a bed with white linens. The star was seen rocking a sexy and low-cut dress in blue-and-white stripes, with hints of a white bra visible underneath. Eyes may have been drawn to the way in which the DJ was sitting – while the position in this artsy shot wasn’t provocative, a pair of open legs was upping the ante, with fans seeing the star’s sheer black panties. The photo was a tasteful one, though, with Nata Lee seen looking sideways as she clasped onto her blonde hair. The star’s long and toned limbs were on show, with her honed arms also visible. Nata Lee might not have been making eye contact, but it looks like her fans have been blown away, regardless. The post racked up an impressive 16,000 + likes in just 15 minutes, with the comments section to it quickly finding itself filled with fan responses.

“Sexy tease,” one fan wrote.

“Spot on perfect, more of these pics needed” was another reply.

“God….is the real?” one user queried.

“Ohhhh yyyessss” seemed to see one of the star’s followers somewhat lose it.

“Omg,” one fan exclaimed.

Comments also came in emoji form, with fans appearing to opt for fire and alien emoji. Responses were also left in various languages – Nata Lee appears to have a significant Russian fanbase. This may have something to do with the star herself mentioning the city of Moscow in her bio, although she no longer appears to live in the country.

Today’s post did offer a geo-tag, though. Nata Lee was in Paris, France, with the same geo-tag used in a recent update showing the star rocking a sexy black dress near a balcony. As to where Nata Lee updates her Instagram from, it seems to be a global deal. The star’s geo-tags have included Thailand recently, with an update even seeing the star post from a grocery store as she rocked a sexy white bra and tiny booty-flaunting panties.

