Gwen Stefani Wows In Floral Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Boots As She Prepares For Vegas Return

Gwen Stefani may have just turned 50-years-old but she is still one of the hottest women in show business. The No Doubt lead singer wowed fans with her latest Instagram post on Friday, as she rocked a stunning ensemble to flaunt her curves.

In the photo, Gwen is seen standing on stage in a pink floral dress with black leather sleeves. The singer engages with fans as she belts out a tune with the microphone in her hand as a colorful rainbow background is seen behind her.

Stefani’s dress showcases her tiny waist and curvy hips, as well as her long, lean legs, which she covers up with black fishnet stockings and knee-high black boots.

The Voice coach wore her long, blonde hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a full face face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and her signature bright red lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Gwen reveals that she’s excited to head back to Las Vegas to continue her residency there, which will pick back up next weekend.

Of course, Stefani’s fans went wild over the Vegas news, and the gorgeous photo of the singer, and took to the comment section to share their enthusiasm.

“How do you make 50 look so good?” one fan asked.

“Gorgeous woman!” another social media user wrote.

“Queen of Vegas,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful,” another admirer gushed over the singer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani celebrated her big milestone birthday on Thursday, and her longtime love, Blake Shelton, took to Twitter to share his love for her on the special day.

“Happy birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid…And possibly illegal in the state of California,” Blake tweeted on October 3.

Loading...

Shelton and Stefani met on the set of The Voice back in 2014 while they were both dealing with broken hearts. Blake was divorcing his wife Miranda Lambert and Gwen was in the process of splitting with husband Gavin Rossdale.

Now, four years later the couple are still going strong, and have become a huge favorite among fans who love to watch their adorable relationship play out.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton should follow the couple on Instagram.