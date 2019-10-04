Halle Berry Spills Water Down Her Chest In Sultry Update

Halle Berry may be an award-winning actress, but she has also made a name for herself in the fitness community with her fitness-related Instagram posts that often inspire her followers. On Friday, she uploaded a photo in which she was drinking water, but it was no ordinary photo as the snap pulled off a sexy vibe that only Halle can achieve.

The photo captured Halle from a close angle drinking from a water bottle. She wore a gray, sleeveless workout shirt. With her head tossed back and the bottle inches from her open mouth, the water gushed in her mouth, spilled over her chin, down her neck and over her chest.

As with most of Halle’s photos, the shot was dimly lit, casting a shadow over most of her face. Light from the side hit a portion of her face, reflecting off the water that rolled down her neck and over the front of her shirt, drawing attention to her chest.

In the post’s caption, Halle mentioned the importance of hydration. Most of her fans thanked her for the reminder, while others pointed out that only she could make drinking water look sexy.

“You make hydration such a lovely thing,” one admirer commented.

“Water never looked so good‼️” quipped another fan.

“You’re even beautiful when wet,” one follower wrote.

Halle seems to have a passion for fitness, and she also loves to share her knowledge with her followers. In September, the actress inspired others with a post telling fans that aging is natural part of life, while suggesting that they can do more than they think they can.

“Embrace your station in life, and find the JOY in every stage of your growth!” she wrote.

“Don’t let your age define you, but let it inspire you. As we age, our love deepens for not only ourselves but the people around us and the world we live in – what’s more joyous that that?”

The 53-year-old beauty appears to be inspired by the life she is living. Along with her health and fitness posts, she also likes to share photos that capture her natural beauty, as well as her fantastic figure. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she thrilled her fans with a sexy selfie that showed her posing on a bed. While she does like to post the occasional alluring photo, she also likes to keep them tasteful.

Fans wanting to keep up with Halle can follow her Instagram account.