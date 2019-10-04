Colombian Bombshell Ariana James’ Killer Legs & Abs Take Center Stage In Hot New Photo

Ariana James has attracted an impressive amount of followers to her Instagram page not only thanks to her stunning physique, but also because her bubbly personality always comes through on her posts. That was evident on Thursday when the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself rocking workout clothes, which she paired with a humorous caption that engages her fans.

In the message below the photo, James asks her followers in Spanish to guess why people call her a mouse, promising to send whoever got it right a direct message on Instagram. The snapshot certainly gives a few clues. The fitness model is posing in front of a full-length mirror as she holds her phone next to her face for the selfie. Her phone is protected by a case featuring Minnie Mouse, which is possibly one indication of why people call her “mouse.”

The model is rocking an itsy bitsy pair of shorts in bright red that sit just below her bellybutton at the front and higher on the sides, helping accentuate her fit physique. Her short shorts reach down just below her derriere, leaving her insanely toned legs front and center. James teamed her shorts with a black crop top with thin straps that go around her neck, while sit above above her waist, which shows off her enviable abs, which take center stage along with her legs. The colors of her outfit could be another clue.

James is wearing her brunette tresses up in a casual top knot that indicates she was either on her way to the gym or retuning from it. The model is striking a playful pose with her legs apart and torso leaning forward in a way that further accentuates her killer curves. In addition, she is also shooting a funny face for the camera, winking one eye and sticking out her tongue.

Since going live, the post — which James shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 62,400 likes within about half a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in an impressive 1,800-plus comment count, suggesting that lots of followers wanted to receive a direct message from the model.

Users of the social media app flocked to the post to take their guesses, most of which in Spanish.

“Because you love minnie mouse,” one user wrote, adding a smiley face after the comment.

“Because you look just like minnie mouse,” said another.

“Because you would steal food from the fridge at night like a mouse,” a third user tried.

“[T]hose colors on you is [fire emoji] plus everything else!” one English-speaking fan chimed in.