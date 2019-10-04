Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Goes Wild In Braless Bathroom Crop Top Video: ‘Euphoria AF’

Noah Cyrus is living her best life. The 19-year-old sister to superstar singer Miley Cyrus has definitely inherited her sister’s fun-loving streak. Noah recently stripped down to a bikini for a pretty wild motorcycle ride with dad Billy Ray. The “July” singer has returned to social media with some fairly wild content via her Instagram stories, although today didn’t see Noah outdoors (or in swimwear).

When there’s a bathroom, dance in it.

Noah’s video came shortly after a glam session as the singer was seen getting all made up by a professional team. This video had shown Noah in selfie mode as she stuck out her tongue, with plenty more fun to come later on. Noah then appeared back in selfie mode as she danced wildly around a bathroom, with fans seeing the singer’s athleisurewear fashion sense perfectly nailed. Noah appeared in an electric green pair of sweatpants paired with a tiny white crop top that appeared to see the star rocking (and owning) a braless look.

Noah wasn’t alone. A blond friend had joined her, with the two girls seen dancing around and appearing to have a wonderful time. Noah delivered some text to accompany her story.

“When ur feeling euphoria AF in the public bathroom,” she wrote.

Noah seems to take the gal pal deal seriously. The star updated her social media earlier this summer with a sexy snapshot (seen above) that ticked boxes for bonding with a girlfriend, with recent headlines seeing Noah spend time with YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The ex to Bella Thorne has fueled dating rumors by being spotted with Noah, with some pretty wild nights documented by international media outlets.

As to Noah herself, it looks like this girl’s career is on the up. “July” proved popular as a track, with the star recently having released her “Lonely” single. Noah might come with a wild side, but her attitude toward being an artist comes serious.

As Rolling Stone reports, Noah has opened up on her latest release.

Loading...

“‘Lonely’ came to me during a really dark time in my life and is about self struggle and feeling out of place,” she wrote in a statement.

“But the amazing thing is that it put me on the path to getting help and I hope it does the same for my fans who need it,” the singer added.

Noah forms just part of the famous ladies in the Cyrus family. Miley has a 32-year-old sister named Brandi, with mom Tish also proving a headline-maker; Tish appeared in Miley’s “Mother’s Daughter” video.

Fans wishing to see more of Noah should follow her Instagram.