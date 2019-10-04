Reese Witherspoon Looks Like A Hot Mom In Tight Jeans During L.A. Outing

Reese Witherspoon was the definition of a hot mom when she was photographed out with a gal pal this week in Los Angeles. The Big Little Lies star stunned as she showcased her fit figure and new hairstyle as the paparazzi snapped photos.

The Daily Mail reports that Reese was spotted having a coffee date with one of her friends in L.A. as she donned a pair of tight jeans that flaunted her lean legs, curvy hips, and tiny waist.

The actress paired the denim with a sleeveless pink blouse that showcased her toned arms as she wore her new shorter blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands the brushed over her shoulders.

Reese rocked a no makeup look, which consisted of a fresh face, nude lips, and bright eyes, and she looked gorgeous. She accessorized the ensemble with rings on her fingers, multiple bracelets on her wrists, mid-sized gold hoop earrings, a gold chain around her neck, and a pair of trendy black sunglasses on top of her head.

Witherspoon carried a large tan bag, which she slung over her shoulder and completed her comfy and casual look with a pair of white sneakers. Meanwhile, Reese’s friend donned a green and white plaid dress and a denim jacket for their day out.

Recently, Reese has been caught up in some drama pertaining to her former husband, Ryan Phillippe, whom she shares two children with, Ava and Deacon.

Yahoo! reports that Ryan’s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is accusing the actor of domestic abuse, and she wants to have Reese questioned as a way to possibly obtain evidence that he has a history of violent behavior.

“Such evidence can be used to attack credibility. And admissibility of such evidence would prove motive, opportunity, and the absence of mistake or accident,” Hewitt’s lawyer, Keith Fink, stated.

The allegedly victim is also reportedly trying to obtain text messages between Ryan and Reese on the day of the reported incident.

Meanwhile, Phillippee admitted that things did get physical with Hewitt in the past, but that he was only acting out of “self defense.” He also claimed that he was trying to protect his face from his former girlfriend allegedly lashing out at him because he is a TV star.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Reese Witherspoon and her family by following the actress on her social media accounts, which she keeps regularly updated.