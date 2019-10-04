Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Flaunts Killer Legs In Metallic Gold Minidress, Instagram Can’t Deal

Canadian stunner Danielle Knudson made sure that all eyes were on her when she headed to the launch of Sentaler’s 10-year anniversary campaign on Thursday night.

The ravishing lingerie model boasts a fruitful collaboration with the Canadian luxury outerwear brand — one so prestigious that is reportedly favored by the British royal family, according to Forbes — and is the face of the new Sentaler X campaign. As brand ambassador, Danielle was bound to make a remarkable public appearance at the glamorous affair. And the gorgeous blonde more than delivered when she took the red carpet by storm in a fabulous metallic gold minidress — a sparkling, disco era-inspired, long-sleeved design by Retrofête, which beautifully showcased her enviable figure.

In keeping with the gold theme, the stunning Guess girl accessorized with a shiny set of large hoop earrings. To show her impeccable sense of style, she added height to her statuesque, Amazonian figure with a pair of elegant black strappy heels that tied around her ankles, calling attention to her killer legs.

The following day, Danielle took to Instagram to show off the spectacular outfit, and earned some well-deserved viral attention for doing so. The 30-year-old hottie shared the look with her fans via a short video filmed at the event, and left followers gasping for air at the sight of her dazzling beauty.

“Fabulously beautiful,” one person commented on Danielle’s video, which ended up garnering close to 3,000 likes in the space of three hours.

“Stunning!!!” wrote a second fan, who added a clapping-hands emoji and a fire emoji to their post.

“So beautiful with a magnificent smile that lights up the whole room,” penned a third admirer, clearly entranced by Danielle’s phenomenal look.

The big show of love on her fans’ part was certainly on point. Danielle looked like a total bombshell in the shimmering metallic frock, which gave off scintillating vintage vibes that ensnared the senses. Made up of a curve-hugging bodice and a short, thigh-skimming skirt, the glamorous minidress played up all of her best assets, emphasizing her hourglass frame. The gorgeous garment boasted a cinched waist, which accentuated Danielle’s trim midriff and flat tummy. A tiny cut-out gashed just below the chest line, showing a bit of fair skin and luring the gaze toward her shapely bust. In addition, the dress sported slightly puffed sleeves that added dynamism to Danielle’s look, as did the numerous pleats that adorned the skirt and which ruffled every time she moved.

Needless to say, Danielle looked nothing short of fantastic in the glistening dress. The glossy fabric clung to her incredible curves, creating the illusion of liquid gold as it caught the light. But the pièce de résistance of the fabulous dress was the item’s handkerchief hem, which fully exposed Danielle’s chiseled thighs. The stunning model put on a very leggy display in the short frock, showing off her endless pins, which were oiled down to perfection.

“OMG… those legs,” remarked one Instagram user.

Loading...

“HOT HOT LEGS!!!!!!!!!” penned another, in all caps.

As sensational as Danielle’s outfit was, her glam was also up to par. The Canadian beauty accentuated her gorgeous features with a dramatic smokey-eye makeup that made her beautiful brown eyes truly pop. She added a bit of pizzazz with faux eyelashes and a touch of glossy nude-pink lipstick. Similar to the flamboyant dress, her hairstyle was also disco era-inspired. Danielle pulled up her golden tresses in a high pony tail, letting her long locks drape down the back of her head in tumbling waves.

“So feminine it’s really quiet [sic] adorable,” one of her Instagram followers described the look, adding a string of orange-heart emoji that appeared to be mirroring the deep golden shine of Danielle’s dress.