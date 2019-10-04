Bebe Rexha Busts Out Of Low-Cut Vest From Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya Collection

Bebe Rexha shared a photo of her rocking items from the new Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collection on Instagram and she looks fierce.

The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker is posing in a buttoned-up checkered vest top with a matching blazer over the top. She is busting out of the low-cut vest while leaving left her chest bare. She accessorizes her neck with a jeweled choker while sporting the hand on the hip pose. Rexha is rocking black pants with a bold red lip while staring into the camera lens. She has opted for her hair down and wavy, leaving it looking very natural.

In the space of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 100,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

“You are so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You killing that look!” another shared.

“What a beauty queen,” a third mentioned.

“You look so pretty as ALWAYS,” a fourth follower remarked adding a heart emoji.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD!!” a fifth fan commented passionately in capital letters.

The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress recently made headlines when she met her crush, Angelina Jolie, at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles, California, per The Inquisitr.

Rexha wore a low-cut black gown that had a thigh-high slit. Jolie, on the other hand, stunned in a shimmery dress that exposed one shoulder.

Bebe released a single, “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” for the movie last month which is the sequel to Disney’s 2014 film Maleficent.

Aside from being her crush, she also stated that Angelina was one of her inspirations.

Loading...

“She’s just always inspired me. She’s kinda always been that bad a** chick [and] I feel like this role is perfect for her,” Bebe told Entertainment Tonight.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 31.1 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song at the moment on the app is her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine.” Her other most played songs include “Meant To Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line, “I’m A Mess,” “Harder” with Jax Jones, and “In the Name of Love,” a song she features on with Martin Garrix.

Other big names she has teamed up with include Nicki Minaj, Louis Tomlinson, G-Eazy, and David Guetta.

According to Billboard, she has penned songs for Eminem, Rihanna, Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas.

To stay up to date with Bebe Rexha, follow her Instagram account, which has over 9.5 million followers.