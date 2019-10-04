Champions League Streaker Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Perky Derriere In Cheeky Red Bikini

The stunner sizzled in her tiny bikini.

Kinsey Wolanski has made a name for herself by posting provocative photos on social media. Her Instagram account, followed by 3.3 million people, mainly consists of sizzling, scantily clad snaps.

On Friday, Kinsey drove fans wild by posting a particularly cheeky clip. The Instagram video, filmed on her vacation in Bali, showed the stunner emerging from a plunge pool at the base of a waterfall. In the video, Kinsey, wearing a tiny red two-piece, faced away from the camera. The blond bombshell adjusted her barely-there bikini bottoms, putting her perky derriere on full display. She slicked back her wet hair before looking over her shoulder.

Fans were floored by the video and Kinsey’s comments section was soon flooded with compliments.

“I love you beauty you are the best,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“The waterfall’s beauty is nothing in comparison to yours,” gushed another admirer.

“Your beauty fits in perfectly with the spectacular nature of these waterfalls. Beautiful video,” chimed in another commenter.

The video has already been viewed more than 270,000 times.

Not only is Kinsey gorgeous, but she also has a wonderful sense of humor. Earlier this week, the YouTuber shared two bikini photos on Instagram. The first image shows the stunner standing at the shoreline in a skimpy blue bikini. The Instagram influencer flaunted her enviable cleavage and washboard abs in the risque swimsuit. In the second photo, Kinsey showed off her silly side. The model wore a snorkel mask and swim fins while holding a flotation device.

“Instagram vs Reality,” read the caption.

As fans are well aware, Kinsey initially found fame by pulling an elaborate prank with the help of her boyfriend, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. As reported by The Sun, the stunner ran across the pitch in a NSFW swimsuit during the Champions League final in June.

Despite being briefly detained, Kinsey stated that she believes the stunt was worth the effort.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” explained the 23-year-old. “I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile. After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity.”

She added that she has been given numerous job opportunities since the prank went viral.

To see more of Kinsey, be sure to follow her Instagram account.