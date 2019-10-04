‘DWTS’ Star Hannah Brown Teases Fans With New Black Bikini Instagram Snap, Admits She’s Full Of ‘Friday Feels’

The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars personality Hannah Brown is embracing sultry vibes by the looks of her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old Alabama native is embracing the opportunity to live in California and create a brand-new life for herself and the photo she chose to share on Friday seems to signal that she’s feeling good about things these days.

The new Instagram post Hannah shared on Friday morning seems to be another photo taken a while back during a beachfront photoshoot. Brown has shared quite a few pictures from this shoot, but it doesn’t appear that she has posted this one before. The session was apparently done after The Bachelorette was over but before she was announced as a Season 28 Dancing with the Stars contestant.

Brown is wearing a flattering black bikini, but in this new post, only a bit of the top can be seen. The Bachelorette star has her long, blond hair framing her face in a messy, windblown style and she’s gazing directly at the camera with a sultry gaze on her face.

The Dancing with the Stars frontrunner teased that she’s got “Friday feels” and she apparently thought this specific bikini photo perfectly represented the vibe she was going for on this particular Friday.

Hannah has a massive following on Instagram, the highest of any of The Bachelorette leads. Of the 2.4 million people keeping tabs on Brown’s antics, more than 117,000 liked this new bikini post in the first hour of having been uploaded onto the starlet’s page.

Nearly 750 followers commented during that same timeframe, with quite a few of the notes coming from fellow reality television personalities or gals from the beauty pageant world for which Hannah used to be involved.

“Oh WOAHHHHHH,” said Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson.

“Okay fierce girl,” commented Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers.

“Wow. This photo is so unbelievably beautiful of you. You’re so stunning!!” added one of Hannah’s fans.

Some The Bachelorette and DWTS fans said that Hannah was “beauty goals” and a few teased that Tyler Cameron might be missing the gorgeous gal now that he has reportedly ended his brief romance with Gigi Hadid that possibly means he is single again.

Hannah appears to be loving the new life she’s creating in California. She’s busy rehearsing with partner Alan Bersten for Dancing with the Stars, and The Bachelor spoilers recently revealed that she’ll pop up during Peter Weber’s upcoming season.

As The Inquisitr noted, Hannah apparently was slated to host one of Peter’s group dates in Los Angeles. However, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that Peter got emotional after talking with Hannah for a while and he canceled the initial portion of the date.

Fans of Hannah Brown’s are used to seeing her light-hearted, silly side, but this latest Instagram post seems to capture a fierce, sultry side of The Bachelorette star. She’ll be hitting the dance floor once again Monday night for Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars and fans cannot wait to see what she has in store for them.