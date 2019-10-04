Travis Scott Hints At Kylie Jenner Disagreement In New Song ‘Highest In The Room’

Travis Scott has finally released his long-awaited track, “Highest In The Room,” which fans have been asking for months.

The song was first featured in a Kylie Cosmetics commercial six months ago, but the lyrics make even more sense now. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and her rapper beau revealed they had split up, but were focusing on their friendship and their baby daughter, Stormi Webster. The pair had been together since April 2017, after meeting at Coachella, and they welcomed their baby in February last year.

Reports emerged earlier this week surrounding Travis and Kylie’s rumored breakup, which took fans a little by surprise. However, those close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star knew that there has been trouble in paradise for a little while now. The couple were last seen together at the premiere of the hip hop artist’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, at the end of August. Furthermore, Kylie hadn’t posted anything with Travis on social media since early September.

Now, the 27-year-old’s new tune seems to hint at a subject that may have impacted the pair’s relationship negatively. According to Hollywood Life, Travis talks about the fact that his baby mama wasn’t happy with his grueling tour schedule that kept him away from his family for much of the year.

“She saw my eyes, she know I’m gone / I’ve seen some things that you might fear / ‘I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon’ / That ain’t what she wanna hear,” La Flame raps, hinting at the idea that Kylie wished he spent more time at home with her and their baby daughter. In addition, according to a source close to the couple, the fact that Travis was prioritizing his career over his family life was eventually what led the couple to part ways.

“Kylie and Travis have been drifting apart for a while now. It was difficult with Travis touring for much of their relationship and although Kylie did her best to join him on the road with Stormi, it ultimately took a toll on their relationship. Plus it was challenging traveling with a baby and still focusing on running her business,” an insider claimed.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “Goosebumps” rapper are both very successful on their own, and have reportedly agreed to split Stormi’s custody 50/50. Kylie is busy running her billion-dollar business and having fun with her friends, while Travis has not only his music and upcoming gigs to focus on, but is also putting together the second annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently to find out whether the couple decide to rekindle their romance or will stick to co-parenting.