WWE Spoilers: The Rock Returns, Brock Lesnar Vs. Kofi, And Much More For Tonight’s ‘SmackDown’ Debut On FOX

WWE is going all out for their big debut on FOX, and it includes a huge guest list.

The big night is almost here as WWE has taken SmackDown Live off the USA Network and moved it to FOX for Friday Night SmackDown. This is not just a simple move from one network to another, but it is a major transition, and WWE knows they have to go all out. Tonight’s episode from the blue brand will include numerous legends and Hall of Famers, a WWE Championship Match, and the return of The Rock.

The official website of WWE has released their preview for the first-ever episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and it is a big one. Titles and careers are on the line, but will the iconic names from the past do more than just make an appearance?

Kofi Kingston accepts Brock Lesnar’s challenge

Brock Lesnar has long been part of the roster of Monday Night Raw, but he now has his sights set on Kofi Kingston and the WWE Championship. Despite the champ seemingly showing up as the underdog, Kofi accepted the challenge, and he will have his work cut out for him if he wants to keep the title.

The Rock returns for FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown

It is the 20th anniversary of the iconic show, and it wouldn’t be right to not have the man who created the name of it. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is overly busy in Hollywood, but he was able to chisel out some time to appear in the place that started his run to super-stardom.

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon to put careers on the line in Ladder Match

KO and Shane-O Mac have become bitter enemies in WWE, but this could bring an end to their long-standing rivalry. In this Ladder Match, the loser will be fired from WWE and have to leave forever, which will leave a huge hole with either of their missing personalities.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been rumored that this is the promotion’s way of writing Shane McMahon off TV permanently.

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair to battle Sasha Banks & Bayley on FOX premiere

The Four Horsewomen of WWE battled it out a couple of weeks ago on Raw, but it is time to clash again on SmackDown. Last time, the babyfaces made off with a hard-fought victory, but it has resulted in numerous attacks by Bayley and Banks, which need to be brought to an end.

Roman Reigns faces Erick Rowan when SmackDown premieres on FOX

At Hell in a Cell later this month, Erick Rowan will team with Luke Harper once again to face the team of Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. On the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, it will be a one-on-one match, but you can almost bet that others will be watching closely.