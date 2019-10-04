Plus-Size ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy New Boomerang

Ashley Alexiss has been taking the world by storm, and she is showing no signs of slowing down. The plus-size model, who has been selected a top 17 finalist of Sports Illustrated‘s Swim Search contest, has amassed a sizable Instagram following of more than a million thanks to her sexy posts that highlight her killer curves.

On Friday, the bombshell was at it once again when she took to the popular social media platform to share a hot new Boomerang in which she flaunts her curvaceous figure in a sexy and casual outfit that highlights her assets. In the video, Alexiss is posing in front of a full-length mirror as she rocks a white top featuring a V-neck and letters across the chest that seem to spell out the word “Fresh,” though it’s hard to say for sure. In addition, the model ties up the hem of the shirt, which leaves a sliver of her stomach visible.

Alexiss teams her makeshift crop top with a pair of skinny jeans that sit just bellow her bellybutton, teasing a bit of skin. The pants hug her lower body tightly, highlighting her famous curves. As she indicates via the tag and caption included with her post, her outfit is courtesy of Fashion Nova Curve, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram page.

Since going live, the post — which Alexiss shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — has been viewed more than 48,000 times in about half a day, garnering upwards of 17,000 likes. The same time frame also brought in over 150 comments on the Boomerang.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Love the curves,” one user chimed in.

“Dream lady,” said another fan, following the comment with a string of emoji in sunglasses.

“Wow. Beautiful,” a third user raved, including a series of heart eyes emoji after the words.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the model opened up about her experience walking the runway for the magazine. She also discussed being a plus-size model in a world that hasn’t always been kind to women with fuller figures.

“When you truly understand that the beauty that you possess is in your complete control, your mindset changes. I know I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and that’s okay. Accepting that is the biggest challenge,” she said.