‘World’s Hottest Grandma’ Gina Stewart Busts Out Of An Electric Blue Bikini & Fans Can’t Get Enough

“World’s Hottest Grandma” Gina Stewart is heating up social media yet again with her latest bikini snap, and her fans are going wild over the photo.

On Friday, Gina took to social media to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a tiny little bikini, which left very little to the imagination. Gina was seen wearing an electric blue bikini top with a classic triangle design. The swimwear flaunted her massive cleavage and curves as she paired the top with some black bottoms.

Gina wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She smiled for the camera and accessorized the beachwear with a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist.

Gina also wore a full face of make up in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Gina’s fans absolutely loved the snap, and took to the comments section of the post to share their appreciation.

“Gorgeous goddess,” one social media follower wrote.

“Super sexy,” a second fan stated.

“Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“I love yoooouuu,” another admirer gushed.

As many fans may already know, Gina was named the “World’s Sexiest Grandma” by Maxim after she entered the magazine’s Finest Australian contest and stunned everyone with the news that she was a grandmother.

Previously, Gina opened up to The Daily Star about her health and fitness, revealing that she looks and feels better than she did when she was young.

“When I was younger, I could eat as much as I wanted and never gained a pound. Much harder at this age for sure,” Gina revealed.

“My friends are all saying I look the best I’ve ever looked in years. I must admit I never looked after myself but that’s because I didn’t have the knowledge I have today,” she continued.

Loading...

However, even though she looks and feels better she says she still struggles with self confidence issues.

“I look in the mirror and see so many faults but I’m trying not to focus on that and just be grateful that I’m still breathing on this beautiful planet,” she admitted during the interview.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Gina Stewart’s racy photos can follow the model on her Instagram account.