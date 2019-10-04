Jennifer Aniston, 50, Smolders In Spaghetti-Strap Dress & High Heels Flaunting Killer Workout Body

Jennifer Aniston’s appeal will never fade. America’s unofficial sweetheart has been winning hearts over for decades – the Friends star may be 50, but she’s still got it. The proof is in the pudding with Jennifer: the star knocked the paparazzi dead in acid-wash jeans earlier this summer, although the Jennifer’s latest headline-making has seen her rock a much slinkier look.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Jennifer rocked up to an Aveeno event this week – Jennifer fronts the skincare brand. The star was looking absolutely sensational in a look that seemed to be flaunting her killer workout body – and this girl comes with one. Jennifer was seen in a long white dress with spaghetti straps, with the loose materials appearing to flatter the actress’ frame just perfectly. Jennifer paired her dress with a nude pair of high heels – while the ensemble wasn’t flashing the star’s famous legs, fans reading the newspaper’s report did see a super-strong pair of arms. Hints of the star’s toned legs were, however, visible.

Aniston appeared beautifully made up, with her famous hair worn down. The look wasn’t quite the “Rachel” do seen back in the day, but the well-known layers and blonde highlights were all there. Jennifer was seen smiling as she made her way into the event, with pictures also seeing the star holding a mic.

Buzz around Jennifer’s age-defying looks seems never-ending. The star seems to fly the flag for celebrities who don’t show their age, although for Jennifer, it all seems to come naturally. An interview with In Style this year saw the star open up on her age, although the actress did seem to find that people continuously bringing up her age can get a little tiresome.

“I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage,” she told the magazine.

“I’m not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair. I am all about living to whatever age I’m supposed to. As long as I’m thriving,” Jennifer added.

Jennifer is not alone in the world of age-defying celebrities. Stars such as Halle Berry, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Sofia Vergara are also known for looking incredibly youthful.

Jennifer shot to fame back in 1994 when Friends started airing, becoming an international superstar virtually overnight. The star has since featured in endless movies, with her career appearing to be continuing.