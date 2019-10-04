Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In Tiny Blue Lingerie Set In New Instagram Snap

Fitness model Avital Cohen has a truly insane body and she isn’t afraid to flaunt what she’s got via her Instagram page. The Israeli influencer’s latest snap shows her wearing a tiny blue lingerie set as she shows off her physique and it looks like her fans are loving this new shot.

Cohen tagged Gooseberry Intimates in her Instagram snap and it looks as if she is wearing their baby blue “For You” triangle top bra and the matching high waist thong panties. The 24-year-old brunette accessorized the lingerie set with an ankle bracelet and drop earrings, and it appears that she has a delicate chain necklace on as well.

Avital is standing outdoors on a balcony with a bright blue cloudless sky behind her. She is leaning against a wall as she cocks one hip and points her foot with a bent knee to accentuate all of her lean lines. Cohen’s long, dark hair is pulled back into a loose ponytail and she is looking down as she is photographed.

The Israeli stunner is showing off a bit of cleavage with the cut of this blue bra and her position seems to be generating a fair amount of heat as it flaunts her hourglass curves. Cohen is known for her insane washboard abs, and those are on full display with this ensemble.

Avital has 1.7 million people following her Instagram page for photos just like this one. In less than an hour after Cohen had first shared this new photo, more than 10,000 people had already checked out this look and liked the post. Around 250 people commented in that same timeframe and they clearly loved what they saw.

“Imagine being this beautiful. I mean imagine being Avital. Your beauty leaves me speechless so I always try to compliment you through my comments and it still can’t describe the perfection and beauty of yours.”

Loading...

Other fans of Avital’s called her a fit angel and a magical beauty as some said that her physique was fully on point.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this right here!!!” exclaimed another impressed follower of Cohen’s.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Avital’s Instagram posts in recent days have showcased stunning locations and eye-popping bikini and lingerie snaps much like this one. It appears that this new photo from the Israeli fitness model is well on its way to becoming a fan favorite among Cohen’s followers and some might say this one could be tough to top.