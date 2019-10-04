Cardi B Says She’s Quitting Social Media Following Claims She Can’t Handle Criticism, Says She’s ‘OVER IT’

Fans have a few more days to capitalize on her social media, which she said she would quit using following her birthday.

Fans of rapper Cardi B leveled claims against the star and said she had a problem accepting criticism. In denying those claims on Friday, Cardi announced she would be quitting social media, but not until after an important milestone: her 27th birthday.

“After my bday..I’m deleting my social media accounts for a while cause a bitch just OVER IT,” the rapper tweeted late Friday morning.

If she sticks to her word, fans will have about six more days to enjoy the rapper’s present on social media, as her birthday is on October 11.

The tweet came following another tweet from the 26-year-old, who was responding to a tweet that said while the person was a fan of the rapper, she believed that Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, was not good at handling criticism. In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper denied those allegations but not long before she announced she would be leaving her social media platforms behind.

If she were truly to stop using her social media accounts, it would leave a hole in the feed of her 7.4 million followers on Twitter and her 51.2 million followers on Instagram. Just yesterday, Cardi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a dark green dress, what appeared to be snakeskin boots, and a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses. Despite the backlash she’s received on Twitter, the rapper, who in the caption considered a move to Paris, received mostly positive comments on the post that has racked up nearly 1.4 million likes since she shared it yesterday.

The “Press” rapper, who recently starred alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer in Hustlers, a movie about a group of adult entertainers who begin drugging men to extort them for money, is a frequent poster to her social media accounts.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Friday isn’t the first time the rapper has taken flak on social media nor is it the first time she has responded to it. The 26-year-old last month faced claims that she was fatphobic following comments she made on the Instagram account of a person she described as a hater. The rapper claimed that the Instagram user had harassed her repeatedly through direct messages, though many on Twitter didn’t agree it was acceptable for the rapper to tell the girl to “stick to [her] diet.” The rapper-turned-actress claimed she didn’t know what fatphobia was.

Still, many fans were supportive of Cardi on Friday, with some going as far as to offer advice to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Loading...

“Stop answering every criticism you get,” one user tweeted in response to the rapper’s announcement that she would be leaving social media. “I know it’s hard but it only does damage.”

In another Friday tweet, the rapper explained that she hasn’t been “talking or socializing cause it always end up bad for Cardi.”