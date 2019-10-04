‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoilers: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Waller-Bridge Share Hilarious Episode Teaser

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge posted a laugh-out-loud teaser for the October 5 episode of the long-running late-night comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live to the show’s official Instagram, showing fans what to expect when their highly-anticipated collaboration for Season 45 begins.

After Waller-Bridge introduced herself and Swift in the trailer, the Grammy-winning singer responded with, “it’s going to be menta,l like a randy hen,” then asking Waller-Bridge if she wrote her lines. When Waller-Bridge said she did and asked if it was “too British,” Swift responded, “just a little bit.”

Swift wore her hair in loose, flowing waves for the cute bit. Her signature red lips were right on point to go with her tailored ensemble of a brown and tan checkered jacket with a black shirt underneath. A gold necklace and gold hoop earrings finished the look.

As for Waller-Bridge, she was spot on in spots in a black dress accentuated with large, white polka dots. Her hair was styled in natural waves around her face.

Fans were quick to compliment the twosome. Several admirers called the women “queens.” Another fan of the twosome exclaimed, “YASSSS CAN’T WAIT OMG!”

Another viewer of the series said, “This is going to be epic!”

“I hope they just let Phoebe write every sketch,” said another fan.

The show also posted a still photo of the women, along with a post by Swift on Instagram, where the singer commented how much of a fan she was of the actress and how she could not wait to appear on Saturday Night Live with her.

Said Swift in the post, “Ever since I saw Fleabag I’ve been all, ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host Saturday Night Live‘ and it’s happening now and I get to be there too. I am in shambles.”

Swift and Waller-Bridge are two of the epic lineup of stars and performers Saturday Night Live has posted for the show’s 45th season on NBC.

The Inquisitr recently reported that upcoming episodes of the season will feature actor David Harbour of Stranger Things as host, with musical guest Camila Cabello. Kristen Stewart will host an episode of the series on November 2. No musical guest has yet been announced for her appearance, and Eddie Murphy is pegged to host and participate in the Saturday Night Live holiday episode, his first return as a performer to the show in 35 years, on December 21

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.