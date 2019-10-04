‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoilers: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Waller-Bridge Share Hilarious Episode Teaser

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge posted a laugh-out-loud teaser for the October 5 episode of Saturday Night Live to the show’s official Instagram. For the teaser, the duo showed fans what to expect for their highly-anticipated collaboration when Season 45 begins.

After Waller-Bridge introduced herself and Swift in the trailer, the Grammy-winning singer responded with, “it’s going to be mental, like a randy hen.” She then asked Waller-Bridge if she wrote her lines. When Waller-Bridge said she did and asked if it was “too British,” Swift responded, “just a little bit.”

Swift wore her hair in loose, flowing waves for the cute bit. Her signature red lips were right on point to go with her tailored ensemble of a brown-and-tan checkered jacket with a black shirt underneath. A gold necklace and gold hoop earrings finished the look.

As for Waller-Bridge, she was spot on in a black dress accentuated with large, white polka dots. Her hair was styled in natural waves around her face.

Fans were quick to compliment the twosome. Several admirers called the women “queens.” Another fan of the twosome exclaimed, “YASSSS CAN’T WAIT OMG!”

Another viewer of the series said, “This is going to be epic!”

“I hope they just let Phoebe write every sketch,” said another fan.

The show also posted a still photo of the women. The post was also shared by Swift on Instagram, where the singer revealed she is a fan of the actress and how she could not wait to appear alongside her on Saturday Night Live.

“Ever since I saw Fleabag I’ve been all, ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host Saturday Night Live‘ and it’s happening now and I get to be there too. I am in shambles,” said Swift in the post.

Swift and Waller-Bridge are two of the epic lineup of stars and performers Saturday Night Live has posted for the show’s 45th season on NBC.

The Inquisitr recently reported that upcoming episodes of the season will feature actor David Harbour of Stranger Things as host, with musical guest Camila Cabello. Kristen Stewart will host an episode of the series on November 2. No musical guest has yet been announced for her appearance. Eddie Murphy is pegged to host and participate in the Saturday Night Live holiday episode, his first return as a performer to the show in 35 years, on December 21.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.