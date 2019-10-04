‘The Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Shimmery Blazer In Up-Close Photo

There’s a good reason why Thylane Blondeau was named “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

The bombshell has been posing for photos since a very young age, and it’s no secret that she is wildly popular in both the modeling world and on social media, boasting a following of over 3.1 million on Instagram alone. The bombshell does not post photos as frequently as some of her modeling counterparts do so with each and every image that she shares with her fans, the bombshell earns rave reviews to say the least.

In the most recent post that was shared with her fans, Thylane gets up close and personal in not one but two gorgeous new photos. In the first photo in the series, the stunner stands in a dressing room with a number of mirrors on the wall and ceiling. She is photographed closely from the chest up as she rocks a shimmery bronze-colored blazer with what looks to be nothing underneath.

The model wears her long, dark locks parted in the middle and slicked back in a low ponytail for the photo op. Blondeau looks nothing short of gorgeous while rocking just a hint of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, and lipgloss. In the second photo in the series, the stunner faces her backside to the camera, showing off her topknot to fans. Also visible in the image is a tattoo on her lower neck.

The post has been live on the model’s account for a short time, but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her loyal Instagram fans, racking up over 104,000 likes and upward of 200 comments. While the overwhelming majority of fans dropped a line to let the beauty know how stunning she looks, countless other fans simply commented with their choice of emoji.

“You look fantastic. I wish you a nice evening, dear Thylane,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous (as usual…)!” another chimed in with a few heart emoji attached to the end.

“U r so pretty,” one more raved with a series of emoji attached to the end.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that the model had Instagram buzzing in another gorgeous post — this time one that was makeup-free. While clad in a black, white, and yellow tie-dye sweatshirt, Blondeau rocked a pair of shorts on the bottom. She accessorized the look with a long silver necklace, and her baby blue eyes took center stage in the shot as she went makeup-free.

That photo amassed over 98,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.