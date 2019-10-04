Ana Cheri Nearly Busts Out Of Cleavage-Baring Minidress In Latest Update

Ana Cheri has made a name for herself as a heavy hitter on Instagram with a whopping 12.3 million followers, but she has accomplished much more than that. She is the founder of Cheri Fit, an apparel company that sells athletic wear to men and women. On Friday, she updated her account with a photo in which she flaunted her figure in a glamorous, yet business-looking dress that accentuated her curvy figure.

In the post, Ana was standing inside with outside light streaming down on her. She wore a black-and-white minidress that featured a hound’s-tooth pattern, long sleeves, black trim and gold buttons down the front. Ana looked as though she was about to head out for an important meeting. She also looked fabulous in the figure-hugging dress that included a wide, square neckline that exposed plenty of Ana’s voluptuous chest. The ensemble clung to Ana’s hips and highlighted her hourglass shape.

Ana’s makeup looked flawless and included dark brows, smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a pink gloss on her full lips. The beauty wore her long hair in loose waves over her shoulders. She added a bit of bling to the chic look with a silver barrette in her hair. Ana gave the camera a serious look as she posed with one hand on her hip.

In the post’s caption, Ana talked about how her road to success as a CEO had not been an easy one. She also encouraged her followers to work hard at their dreams, while referring to herself as a “Boss A** B*itch.

“A drop dead gorgeous type of BOSS,” one follower wrote.

Most of Ana’s fans thanked her for her inspiring message and others complimented her on her glam look.

Before running Cheri Fit, the beauty operated Cheri Swim, which sold swimwear. In a YouTube video, Ana said that she decided to move from swimwear to athletic wear because people go to the gym all year round while most people only need swimwear a few months out of the year. She said Cheri Fit allowed her to be more creative, adding that she enjoyed running the business since she was passionate about fitness. The company has enjoyed tremendous success in the two years she has been running it.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported in September, Ana modeled some cute booty shorts from her line. On Instagram, she said she loved the colors in the new line.

Those wanting to see more of Ana can follow her Instagram account.