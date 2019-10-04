Kourtney Kardashian Shares Awkward Hot Tub Moment With Ex Scott Disick And His Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Scott Disick saw himself caught in a very awkward situation during a hot tub session with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the trio was seen sharing a hot tub along with Kourtney and Scott’s three kids during a trip to Finland. However, things quickly got weird when the 40-year-old decided to point out the fact that Sofia’s makeup did not look quite right. In the promo video, Kourt is seen telling her ex’s girlfriend that she didn’t do her blending properly and that she missed a spot, much to Sofia’s surprise.

As the two ladies discuss makeup techniques, Scott is seen getting increasingly more upset and uncomfortable. At one point, he cuts them off and offers a sarcastic punchline, “This is nice. We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub.” He then asks his oldest son, Mason, if he wants to get out.

The 36-year-old then gets in a bit of an argument with his former flame of ten years, who accuses him of being “negative.” She pointed out that the day before, when they were doing a “cute” Santa Claus-themed activity with the kids, Scott was “looking for a reason to leave.”

When the camera switches to interview mode, Kourtney reveals that Scott insisted on coming to Finland with her and their three children. But according to her, he had a “negative attitude” that ended up putting a “dark cloud” over their family vacation. All the while, Sofia remained silent and did not intervene in their disagreement, and the kids — 9-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign — continued playing around in the tub.

Prior to their trip, the Poosh founder told her younger sister Khloe that she was the one who suggested that Scott should invite Sofia to join them on their spring break trip. As reported by Hollywood Life, Khloe complimented Kourtney on being a good co-parent who has no problem hanging out with her ex’s girlfriend. Scott and Sofia have been together for more than two years, and she previously traveled with the former couple and other members of the reality TV family. Furthermore, Sofia is one of Kylie Jenner’s closest friends.

When asked if she knew how Sofia actually felt about traveling with them and the kids, Kourt admitted she had never asked because she felt “like that’s up to them to have their conversations,” adding, “I’m not here to try to make anybody feel uncomfortable.”

However, it appears like Scott may disagree with that statement following the hot tub situation.