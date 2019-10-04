Jax Taylor’s Wife Brittany Cartwright Sparks Pregnancy Rumors, Accused Of Sporting Baby Bump

Could Jax Taylor be starting a family just months into his marriage?

Do Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have a baby on the way?

According to an October 3 report from Radar Online, the Vanderpump Rules couple was recently spotted in Los Angeles, where Cartwright was said to be holding her stomach in such a way that she seemed to be sporting a baby bump.

In photos shared by the outlet, Taylor and Cartwright were reportedly getting ready to head to the airport to different destinations, him to Michigan and her to Kentucky, when photographers seemingly read too much into her baggy clothing. After all, she was likely just trying to be comfortable on the plane.

While it is certainly possible that Cartwright is pregnant, the couple has not yet announced any such news and earlier this week, as she and her co-stars, including husband Taylor, shot the opening credits for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Cartwright looked to be quite small in her midsection as she posed for an Instagram photo in a light blue plunging minidress and a pair of high heels.

As fans may have seen on social media days ago, Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, taped the special segment at SUR Restaurant with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, who stars on the series and owns the West Hollywood hotspot.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright spoke to Hollywood Life on September 20 about her and Taylor’s efforts to start a family and said that while they have “no news” yet when it comes to a potential pregnancy, they will likely announce baby news “someday soon.”

“We want to start our own family,” Cartwright revealed to the outlet while attending the launch of the “A Ride Through the Ages” Wrangler Capsule Collection at the Fred Segal store in Los Angeles on September 19.

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in June after about four years of dating surrounded by their family members, friends, and their Bravo TV film crew. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, the couple became engaged during the premiere episode of Season 7 last year.

Also during Season 7, both Taylor and Cartwright, who moved into their first home earlier this year, discussed their future plans for kids, with Taylor telling his male co-stars that he was hoping to have two children and Cartwright telling co-star Ariana Madix that she wants to have three.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.