Halsey Flaunts Killer Curves And Sculpted Abs In Skimpy Plaid Bikini On A Boat

Halsey brought some serious heat to her Instagram again with a new set of photos that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.

The latest addition to the singer’s widely-followed Instagram account were shared to her page on Friday, October 4, and were an instant hit with her 16.5 million followers. While no geotag was included in the upload, the photos were more than likely from her birthday trip to Greece. This is the second addition to the 25-year-old’s page from her vacation abroad, and this time saw her enjoying a relaxing day on a boat while rocking a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Halsey kicked off her new social media post with a solo shot of herself sitting on top of a set of plush towels. Her legs were slightly spread apart as the sun poured over her flawless figure, sending pulses racing in her sexy swimwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. Her swimwear look boasted a unique plaid pattern in blue and neon green colors, and a design that left plenty for her fans to look at. The look included a skimpy, sports bra-style top with a daringly low scoop neckline that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage. Her voluptuous assets nearly busted out of the minuscule number, while a gorgeous blue pendant necklace fell over her bare decolletage to draw even more attention to the exposed area.

The matching bikini bottoms of the “Nightmare” singer’s look upped the ante on her NSFW display. The number covered only what was necessary, and left her toned legs and famous curves well within eyesight thanks to its dangerously high-cut style. Its waistband sat high up on Halsey’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs that she has been captivating her followers with, especially as of late.

A bright green scrunchie was wrapped around one of the singer’s wrists, while a few beaded bracelets adorned the other. She wore a pair of sunglasses on top of her long, dark hair, and went completely makeup-free in the photo to let her natural beauty shine.

Swiping through the remaining slides of the upload show a few more shots of the babe’s luxurious vacation. One photo sees her again in her bikini, surrounded by a few friends who look just as fabulous in their swimwear. Another photo saw Halsey standing in front of a helicopter, while the rest simply showed off some of the scenes around town.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the “Without Me” singer went absolutely wild for the new addition to her Instagram page. The post already racked up well over 300,000 likes in just 20 minutes since going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow by the second. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower Halsey with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that Halsey was “hotter than the sun.”

Loading...

“You’re such a masterpiece,” commented a third.

Yesterday, Halsey indulged her fans in another set of photos from her trip. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty rocked a tiny white bandeau top and curve-hugging skirt — a look that put her sculpted midsection and famous curves well on display, and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.