‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Danielle Herrington Fires Up Instagram In See-Through Bikini & Cowboy Hat

It’s all about the cowgirl vibes for Daniella Herrington right now. The Sports Illustrated bombshell has appeared in a new video posted to Sports Illustrated Swim‘s Instagram – fans of the model are likely grateful that the famous magazine decided to post the update.

The video showed Daniella shot outdoors and in a field. The model was flaunting her famous curves in a super-sexy two-piece that seemed to flatter her killer frame just perfectly. The brunette appeared in an off-the-shoulder bikini in soft white hues, with sheer paneling upping the ante a little. The bikini wasn’t too raunchy, though. Rather, it seemed to channel feminine and girly vibes, with loose fabrics accentuating this. The star appeared with a cowboy hat atop her head, with her loose brown curls worn down. Also donned were boots, with a caption confirming that Danielle was a “cowgirl” – and the best in the business.

Danielle was seen looking at the camera, alongside strolling through the field, with her peachy booty making quite the display as she showcased the bikini’s thong finish. Fans saw the star’s long and toned legs, slim and muscular back, plus that famous behind.

The video managed to rack up over 24,000 views in the space of one hour – yes, Danielle in a sheer bikini gets noticed.

Danielle’s career seems to have developed at a fast pace. The model was relatively unknown before winding up on Sports Illustrated magazine’s cover, with everything seeming to fall into place since then. Speaking to Rose Inc, the model opened up on the fast pace at which things have progressed.

“It’s been a long time coming. It did feel like it happened overnight, ’cause it was just so fast in that one year. But I started modeling when I was 13, and this year made it all worth it. Tyra [Banks] was one of my biggest inspirations when I started out, and someone who I looked up to. I saw her modeling for Victoria’s Secret and that’s how I found out about Sports Illustrated,” she said.

Danielle now boasts 189,000 Instagram followers. The model’s bio announces her Women 360 Management, with plenty of snaps filling the feed showing just why the star’s profile is on the rise. Recent photos have seen Danielle rock a killer blue bikini while sunbathing, although they’ve equally shown the star to be quite the fashionista, with slinky dresses donned for public appearances.

Danielle last made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for rocking a barely-there bodysuit. Fans wishing to see more of the model should follow her Instagram.