Bikini Queen Kindly Myers Exposes Massive Cleavage In Dusty Pink Bra On Instagram

Kindly Myers is best known for rocking sexy bikinis on social media, but the Playboy model isn’t shy to show off her curves in other racy ensembles either. This week was no exception as she wowed her Instagram followers with a shot of her wearing nothing but a bra.

In the stunning snapshot, Kindly is seen wearing a tiny dusty pink sports bra with gray trim and straps. The skimpy undergarment did little to cover up the model’s exposed skin and flaunted her massive cleavage in the process.

Myers showed everyone why she calls herself a “professional smokeshow” in the photo as she wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head as the straight strands fell around her neck and shoulders.

Kindly also wore a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink lip color to complete the glam look as she posed with her fingers up to her mouth and a seductive look on her face.

Of course, Myers fans went wild in the comment section over the racy photograph, and many of them shared some love for the model.

“Cute smile,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Smoking HOTT,” another fan stated.

“Wonderful,” one admirer gushed.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

As many fans of Myers already know, she is a former soldier who served in the United States Army as a logistical specialist. Heightline reports that Kindly later went on to spend four years in the National Guard where she found her love for health and fitness, ultimately leading to her role as one of Instagram’s hottest models.

Myers is originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky, but resides in Nashville, Tennessee. She has a love for sports, and even dreamed of playing basketball for the University of Kentucky Lady Wildcats when she was a young girl.

Loading...

“I’m always so happy when Kentucky comes to Nashville. I really like seeing that blue everywhere,” Kindly previously told Vaughts Views when the SEC tournament came to town.

The model was reportedly raised by a single mother along with her older and younger sisters after her father died when she was just 2-years-old.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kindly Myer’s life and racy photos of herself rocking bikinis, tight dresses, and lingerie by following the model on her Instagram account, which she updates on a regular basis.