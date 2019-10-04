Laci Kay Somers Teases Her Curves In Skimpy White Lingerie For New Instagram Video

Playboy model Laci Kay Somers is working on a special project for her fans and on Thursday evening she shared a saucy sneak peek of it on Instagram. The blond bombshell is putting together a 2020 calendar and she flaunted one of the upcoming looks via a new video.

In this new Instagram video, Somers is wearing a lacy lingerie bodysuit. She has her long, blond hair swept over to partially cover her face and she’s tousling her locks with one hand during part of the clip.

As the video begins, Somers has a denim jacket over the lingerie bodysuit and she seductively strips it off as she prances toward the videographer. Somers tosses the jacket onto the floor and then she stops to lean against an open patio door as she flaunts her curves.

The bodysuit is quite high-cut to show off Somers’ curvy hips and there is little left to the imagination. The lacy top is very low cut across the chest and shows off plenty of the Playboy model’s deep cleavage.

Somers is wearing her signature pink lip color and she keeps her lips parted slightly as she toys with her fans by giving off a come-hither gaze throughout the short video clip. Somers doesn’t give her millions of followers a glimpse of her pert booty and curvy backside in this video, but her fans get to see just about everything else.

The singer and Playboy model has a staggering 10.4 million followers on Instagram and they immediately fell in love with this sultry video. Within a matter of hours overnight, the clip garnered nearly 400,000 views. More than 116,000 of Laci’s fans liked the post and about 2,500 added comments to show their appreciation for the sexy post.

“Great. Hottest woman on the web, love you,” exclaimed one impressed follower of Somers’.

“Quite possibly the hottest woman on the planet,” added another stunned fan.

“Gorgeous and sultry as ever,” noted someone in a simple comment that clearly echoed the thoughts of many others.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Somers has been knocking it out of the park with her sultry posts in recent days. One of her other posts that generated a lot of heat showed her in a black bikini, leaning seductively against a red Jeep. That look has received nearly 400,000 likes in the week since it was initially shared.

It looks like Laci Kay Somers’ fans will be racing to buy her upcoming calendar if this video is representative of the looks it will contain. The former Playboy model seems to be working diligently on photographing looks for the project now and her followers will be anxious to see additional sneak peeks.