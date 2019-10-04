Brooke Burke Flaunts Her Impressive Booty In Green Bikini Bottoms & Fans Are In Love

Brooke Burke looks like the queen of the beach in her latest Instagram bikini snap, and her fans absolutely love it. The former Dancing with the Stars co-host wasn’t shy about showing off her curves in the new photo update, and that seemed just fine with her followers.

In the sexy snapshot, Brooke is seen standing on the beach near the ocean as she rocked the skimpy lime green bikini bottoms, which boasted thin strings on the side to hold them together. The swimwear did little to cover up Burke’s booty and was paired with a tiny black mesh crop top.

The ensemble showcased Brooke’s impressive physique, including her long, lean legs, toned arms, flat tummy, and backside.

The TV personality posed with her back to the camera and one arm high in the air as if she were stretching. She had her long, light-brown hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head and styled in loose waves the fell down her back.

Of course, Burke’s followers couldn’t get enough of the snap and took to the comment section to prove it.

“Cutest tush!” one follower stated.

“Love you gorgeous,” another Instagram user said.

“Beautiful picture,” a third comment read.

“Your best photo ever,” another admirer gushed.

Earlier this year, Brooke revealed that she had created her own workout app. By using the technology, users can get very targeted workouts while also saving time and money instead of hitting up the gym every day.

“I’ve found a way to take the time excuse, that element, out of it. I can get [my session] done at home, I can get it done in a hotel room, I’m on location…but it’s really specific body sculpting, toning, tightening and lifting moves, and it’s not that challenging,” Burke told Us Weekly Magazine back in March.

“Let’s say you don’t want to work your abs this season, or you want to work your booty. You can get really specific on the app and just choose what you want,” Brooke continued.

The model also went on to reveal that she is all about self-care, especially when she’s feeling overly stressed. She claims that doing just a little something for yourself can go a long way to reduce stress, have more energy, and lighten your mood, revealing that exercise can also make her fans look and feel better.

Meanwhile, those looking to see more of Brooke Burke’s bikini body can following her on her social media accounts, which she updates regularly.