Bikini Model Cindy Prado Puts On Busty Display In NSFW Green One-Piece In Miami: ‘Balcony Hangs’

Cindy Prado is lighting fire to social media in her latest post.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Cindy is not shy when it comes to showing off her insanely fit body on social media with her 800,000-plus followers. The model is currently in Miami where she has been putting on a sexy display for fans and driving everyone absolutely wild. In the most recent image that was shared for her followers, Prado ditches the bikini and slips into a sexy one-piece instead.

In the stunning new snapshot, the model stands outside on a balcony with a clear railing and body of water just at her back. She appears front and center in the image, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled as they flow all the way past her chest. Per usual, Cindy is rocking a little bit of natural looking makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, highlighter, blush, and lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a small gold necklace and her amazing figure is on display in another NSFW outfit.

In the shot, the model dons a forest green one-piece that leaves little to the imagination. The top of the suit barely contains the model’s cleavage, and it also features a cutout in the middle that showcases her taut tummy. Her toned and tanned legs also take center stage in the image in the high cut swimsuit. The post went live on her account a short time ago, but it’s earning the beauty plenty of attention from her fans, racking up over 14,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the image to let Prado know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while countless others commented on her sexy swimsuit. A few others had no words and flooded the comments section with their favorite emoji.

“You have mastered posing like few ever have imho,” one follower commented on the image.

“Cindy you know. You dress with beauty beauty is already in you I cry to see you I get excited are feelings They want to love you Although I love you already,” another follower raved.

“You are amazing dear. Just get better and better. So lovely,” another chimed in with a heart emoji attached at the end.

Yesterday, the bombshell tagged herself in Paris, France, where she posed for another insanely sexy shot. As The Inquisitr shared, the model struck a pose against a window that overlooked a beautiful stone building. Cindy put on a leggy display for fans while clad in a white robe that barely even covered her NSFW parts and showed off her killer legs as it draped off her shoulder. It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 12,000 likes and 120-plus comments.