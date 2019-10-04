Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Insecure Brooke Blasts Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 7 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will take out her frustration on Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The two blondes will go head-to-head when they meet up in an explosive confrontation that will leave Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) feeling as if she will never be accepted back into the Logan family again.

This will be the first time that Brooke sees Shauna after literally pushing her out of her house. And if Brooke was angry at Shauna before, it will be nothing compared to the rage she feels for her now. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, reveal that Flo and Shauna will be stunned by the level of animosity Brooke feels toward them.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) moved out of their marital home. After Brooke told him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) repulsed her, Ridge decided that he had no choice but to try and work on his own family. Although Brooke cried when he left, she did not stop him. In fact, she told the dressmaker that when he came back to her, he should return with custody papers for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Brooke sees Shauna, it will be as if all hell will break loose. Shauna is the very reason that they fought in the first place. Brooke had found out that they had spent the night together after Ridge was too drunk to come home. Although nothing had happened, Brooke was furious because Ridge had kept the truth from her.

Brooke will lash out at Shauna and warn her to stay away from her family. She feels that Shauna and Flo took advantage of the Logans and doesn’t want anything to do with them anymore. This notion will backfire on Brooke in the future. The Inquisitr reports that Flo will redeem herself when she not only donates a kidney to Katie Logan (Heather Tom), but she does so anonymously. Brooke will have to eat her words when Flo’s actions come to light.

But as far as Shauna is concerned, Brooke feels that she was correct in calling Shauna a “Vegas tramp” because she went after her husband. Brooke will also make it clear that she doesn’t want Shauna sniffing around Ridge and that she should stay clear of him.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna is done with Brooke talking down to her. She will defy Brooke’s orders and make a play for Ridge. After all, the man is separated from his wife. So, for Shauna, that means Ridge is fair game.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.