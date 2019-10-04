Raquel Leviss Makes Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Role Official With Waitressing Gig At SUR Restaurant

Raquel Leviss joined the staff earlier this year for Season 8.

Raquel Leviss is official.

According to a report from Bravo TV’s Lookbook, the Vanderpump Rules cast member, who has been featured on the series for the past few years due to her relationship with full-time cast member and resident SUR Restaurant DJ James Kennedy, shared a photo of herself sporting one of the restaurant’s two main uniforms on Instagram earlier this week as the cast filmed the opening credits for the new episodes.

As the outlet explained, SUR Restaurant features two looks, a simple black dress with a metallic SUR logo, and a tropical printed halter dress, which shows off their waitress’ curves and back.

While Leviss hasn’t been featured on Vanderpump Rules as a SUR Restaurant staff member in the past, she and the restaurant’s co-owner, Guillermo Zapata, confirmed her addition to the venue earlier this year on their Instagram pages with photos of Leviss in her black SUR dress. Since then, Leviss has worked her way up to the tropical printed option.

While Leviss and Kennedy have endured relationship challenges throughout their time together on the Bravo TV reality show, they appear to be in a great place today and frequently share photos of one another on their Instagram pages. Most recently, the couple chronicled the filming of the opening credits for Season 8, which were filmed at the restaurant days ago.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors regarding Leviss’ potential full-time position on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 began swirling earlier this year after she shared a photo of herself filming a confessional scene for the series. However, as fans well know, the taping of a confessional scene doesn’t necessarily mean full-time status.

Joining Leviss and Kennedy for Season 8 are the returning members from Season 7 and several new faces, including Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan, and Brett Caprioni. Boyens is the current manager of TomTom, the restaurant in West Hollywood owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval, and both Kathan and Caprioni work at SUR Restaurant alongside Leviss.

Us Weekly confirmed the identities of the new cast members October 2.

At the end of last year, as the outlet reported, Boyens was romantically linked to longtime Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay.

“Scheana and Max were super adorable. He had his arm around her and was kissing her forehead,” an eyewitness told the magazine in November 2018.

Leviss and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.