Miley Cyrus Exposes Chest In Sheer Tank, Says ‘My Eyes Are Up Here’

Miley Cyrus has gone sheer again. The “Slide Away” singer somewhat flies the flag for that area of feminine empowerment, with many fans seeming to find Miley’s free-spirited mentality a wonderful thing. The approach seems to run in the family, with younger sister Noah recently having updated her social media in plastic string underwear.

Today isn’t about Miley’s 19-year-old sister, though.

Miley recently updated her Instagram stories with a selfie. The 26-year-old seemed out to showcase her sense of humor as well as her killer body, with fans likely grateful that the singer delivered a little bit of both. The outfit donned appeared similar to one worn in the studio by Miley recently, as The Inquisitr reported, although this snap seemed to have been taken much later on in the day, as Miley appeared in a dark room with a night light. The star snapped herself almost full length with a subdued expression. A fairly full-on chest exposure was going on by virtue of the sheer tank, although that’s nothing new from Miley. Likely amusing for fans was the singer’s added text and emoji. Miley had placed two eyes at the top left of the screen with some text.

“My eyes are up here,” it read with an upward arrow.

Miley’s fierce physique seems to make as many headlines as her chart-topping music. The star recently updated her social media with a full workout video, with fans seeing both yoga moves and some impressive ab work. The star seems to take her health and fitness seriously, although the latter tends not to come with the Hollywood glitz and glam. Rather, those workouts seem to see the famous blonde putting herself through her paces in a low-key way — the only remotely fancy part of Miley’s recent workout video was the Calvin Klein bra she donned.

Some headlines, however, appear to have seen fans concerned for the singer’s weight. Recent snaps of Miley have had Instagram users questioning whether the singer is getting a little too thin. Fans would likely argue that Miley is healthy, although the recent stress from her divorce may have taken its toll. The star has appeared to offer a little insight into her now-ended marriage to Liam Hemsworth, with lyrics from her “Slide Away” track having fans wondering over the references to drugs and alcohol.

