Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out To Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’ In Tight Leopard-Print Dress

Kelly Clarkson continues to slay covers of other artists’ songs to open up each episode of her talk show. The former American Idol winner seems to impress her fans day in and day out with her amazing vocals and ability to cover nearly any artist or genre of music.

On Friday, it was no different for Kelly as the singer wowed her studio audience and fans online while belting out Joan Jett’s classic hit, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Clarkson was a true rocker chick during the performance working the crowd as she moved through the aisles and even dancing along to the beat.

Kelly also looked stunning as she donned a full face of a dark fall-inspired makeup and a tight leopard-print dress with black tights that showed off all of her curves — an outfit that The Inquisitr previously reported on.

Clarkson’s latest version of her “Kellyoke” segment may have been her best yet, although fans have been going crazy over her covers by artists such as Prince, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Annie Lennox, Sheryl Crow, Britney Spears, and more, as they love getting a new and different performance from Kelly each and every day.

Clarkson’s fans even took to the comments to gush over the cover and her stunning singing chops after the video was posted on Twitter.

???? I love rock 'n roll… ???? and #Kellyoke! Rock out with us on the #KellyClarksonShow today! Find out where to watch: https://t.co/qhpTdLnF9t pic.twitter.com/is8YXIBRte — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 4, 2019

“Yasssss!!! Love it,” one fan wrote.

“Can she not slay a song?” another Twitter user said.

“For years I’ve been wanting to hear Kelly do this one,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s talk show has been getting major buzz, and her fans are loving every second of it. Clarkson was even recently compared to Oprah Winfrey as far as having the potential to build a real daytime talk show career thanks to her likability.

“As a publicist I used to book on the Oprah Winfrey show and there will only be one Oprah. But for someone new, I think that Kelly is a fun person, she is really good,” former publicist for Wendy Williams, Danny Astoria, told Fox Business, adding that people find Clarkson “relatable.”

As many fans know, Clarkson has always been like a girl next door. As her career matures and she moves into a new phase of her life, which includes being a mother and a wife, fans can now relate to her even more. Her gig as a coach on The Voice, as well as her new show, puts her in the public spotlight like never before, and it seems that it’s working for her.

