Amanda Cerny Gets Sandy On The Beach In Minuscule Red Bikini

Amanda Cerny isn’t done with summer.

On Friday, October 4, the YouTube star shared a new set of photos to her Instagram page that were an instant hit with her millions of fans. She labeled the snaps her “summer ads,” noting that she decided to create them before heading off to Russia and, judging by the reaction of her 26.2 million followers on the social media platform, they certainly seem happy that she took the time to do them.

The camera got up close and personal with Amanda in the sizzling duo of shots that saw her lying down on the beach. The 28-year-old was completely covered in sand as she stared down the camera with a huge grin on her face, leaving very little to the imagination in a minuscule red bikini that did way more showing than covering up.

Amanda’s itty-bitty swimsuit look definitely got some pulses racing and one glance at the skin-baring look explains exactly why. Her triangle-style bikini top was hardly enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out from every angle as she lounged on the beach. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was left well within eyesight, while the strappy, mesh-like design of her swimwear put even more of her bosom on display.

Fans were also treated to a glimpse of the former Playboy Playmate’s sculpted abs, which just barely made it into the frame but hardly went unnoticed. Her lower half, on the other hand, was not in sight, though it would come as no surprise if Amanda was rocking a pair of bikini bottoms that were equally as risqué.

To complete her look, the brunette bombshell sported a pair of bright red cat eye sunglasses. In the first snap, she was caught peeking over the frame of her shades, while the second photo saw her sensually biting the stem of her glasses as she ran her hand through her dark, messy hair. Amanda also sported a minimal makeup look in the photo shoot that included a light dusting of blush, sculpted brows, and mascara to make her striking features and natural beauty pop.

The new addition to the social media sensation’s Instagram feed was immediately met with praise from her fans. At the time of this writing, the snaps have earned well over 800,000 likes after just three hours of going live to her page — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comment section as well to shower Amanda with compliments about her sandy, jaw-dropping display.

“You are the perfect definition of perfection,” one person wrote.

Another said that Amanda was “body goals.”

“Can’t take my eyes off of you,” commented a third.

Amanda is known on the internet for creating some hilarious content, but often dazzles her fans with sexy photos much like the ones added to her Instagram page today. Another recent upload to her page brought some serious heat, with Amanda showing off her booty in a pair of tiny green shorts — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.