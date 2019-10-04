Carrie Underwood Reveals Adorable Thing Her Son Isaiah Does On Her ‘Cry Pretty’ Tour

Carrie Underwood’s oldest son Isaiah, 4, sounds like he’s living his best life on his mom’s “Cry Pretty 360” tour.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the country music star revealed that her oldest son seems to love being on the road with his mom and her team, so much so that it’s earned him an adorable nickname.

“Somebody recently called him ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” the American Idol alum said. “He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”

Carrie also said that her youngest, Jacob, is enjoying tour life too but noted that he isn’t too picky since he’s still a baby.

Carrie has been on this particular tour since May, and it’s set to wrap up at the end of this month in Detroit, Michigan. The shows have been getting rave reviews, especially from her adoring followers on Instagram.

“Awesome concert,” wrote one fan of her show at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Certainly gave everything you had!”

“You were absolutely INCREDIBLE!!!” another wrote.

“My voice is gone I loved the show!!!” a third fan gushed. “Thank you, Carrie.”

But even though she’s earned a fortune from her music, reportedly valued at $50 million, according to The Richest, Carrie has been open about the realities of juggling a successful career and motherhood.

“Balance is what it’s all about. No matter what your job is,” she said in a 2018 interview with Us Weekly. “Being a mom, working and dividing your time. It is what we all have to do as mothers.”

In a previous interview with Us, an insider source praised Carrie’s husband for being an amazing source of support for his superstar wife. He reportedly doted on her while she was pregnant, focused on her well-being and even made time for them to have date nights.

Carrie and Mike first met at one of her concerts and have been married since 2010.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported, Carrie isn’t just balancing her music career and motherhood. She also has a “side hustle” with her popular athleisure line, CALIA by Carrie. She appears to take a very hands-on approach to the brand and is frequently featured on their Instagram page. Their most recent post is her checking out the fabric on one of their designs.

The comments section is filled with fans gushing over the quality of the clothing, proving that Carrie is staking her claim in both the music and fashion industries.