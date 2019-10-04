Donald Trump Says He Has ‘Obligation To End Corruption’ After Asking Ukraine, China To Investigate Bidens

Following his controversial call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump continues to keep his sights on Democratic rival Joe Biden. During the call, Trump pressured Zelensky to dig up dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter — a move that sparked impeachment proceedings against Trump. Regardless, Trump and his camp continue to suggest that Biden pushed for the firing of Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokinor, to help his son, Hunter, avoid legal trouble for his role at the natural gas company that Shokinor was investigating.

Trump’s plan appears to have worked. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General has announced that his office will be going back through his predecessor’s closer cases — including the one into Burisma — and reviewing them. Meanwhile, Trump continues to hammer the corruption narrative and keep the focus on Biden.

“As President I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries,” he tweeted Thursday morning. “It is done all the time. This has NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens. This does have to do with their corruption!”

Despite the theory being pushed by team Trump, Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano claims that it holds no weight, Newsweek reports. He highlights that although Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, claim there is evidence of inappropriate behavior on behalf of Biden and Hunter, such evidence does not exist.

“… the prosecutors in Ukraine and even prosecutors here in the United States say there’s no there there,” he said during an interview with Fox & Friends.

Best part of the new subpoena from House Democrats to Rudy Giuliani is that they put in letter sending subpoena quotes from Rudy on CNN where he admitted he asked Ukraine govt for info on Joe Biden and Rudy's bragging he had text messages from Trump State Dept: pic.twitter.com/0hM2kyNpcD — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 30, 2019

Trump’s theory has a few holes that have been highlighted. According to Ukranian ex-prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, any potential crimes that took place at Burisma were before Hunter was on the board. And as CNN’s Jake Tapper pointed out, many other people that wanted Shokinor to be removed from his position for failing to tackle corruption as he was hired to do.

Regardless, as noted by Reason, Trump’s rarely defends his actions in the face of criticism. Instead, he often turns attention to those of his opponents and paints them as worse.

“The strategy is not subtle, but it is effective, as even anti-Trump observers grudgingly acknowledge,” the report reads, highlighting that the Biden family’s situation is not a scandal but “business as usual” for Washington, DC. But the report suggests that the “scandal” reminds people of what they hate about Washington, despite Trump representing much of the same swamp he promised to drain.