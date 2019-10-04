Model Pamela Alexandra Wows Instagram In Skintight Outfit, Then Dishes Some Hard Truth In The Caption

Pamela Alexandra is wowing her fans with a revealing new Instagram post showing off her curve-hugging outfit and revealing some hard truths about modeling in the caption as well.

The curvy model took to Instagram this week to share a picture of herself rocking a skintight white shirt and distressed black pants, one that garnered some viral interest among fans. The picture attracted tens of thousands of likes and supportive comments, even though Pamela admitted in her caption that she needs to start posting more videos because she looks “way too serious” in her pictures.

Pamela didn’t crack a smile in the picture and, in fact, rarely displays much emotion in the many racy photos she shares with her Instagram followers. She does seem to have more fun in her videos, including a recent one in which she showed followers the difference between her “real life” look and her “Instagram” poses. Wearing a skintight dress, Pamela showed how different she looked when she tightened her stomach, stuck out her chest and her backside, and struck a serious face. Alexandra laughed as she went back and forth between her natural and posed figures.

While her modeling looks may be more serious or even standoffish, Pamela has gained a reputation for being open and interactive with her followers. The model frequently poses questions and seeks feedback, and posts videos in response to questions from fans.

This close relationship with her fans has helped Pamela become one of fastest-rising models on Instagram, with a following of 2.6 million followers that has grown considerably over the course of the last few months. Pamela has also managed to get attention far beyond the confines of the social media site, with many celebrity news sites and men’s magazines taking notice and sharing her racy posts.

Pamela has likely earned herself a very nice revenue in doing so. The majority of those very serious modeling pictures that Pamela shares are promoting fashion and swimwear brands, especially for lines that cater to more full-figured women. Social media experts say that Instagram models generally make $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have, meaning Pamela could be making $25,000 or more for every post she shares — and has the potential to make even more since she’s reaching a niche market of fuller-figured women.

