‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested For Kidnapping, Allegedly Chased Jen Harley Wielding Knife

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested in the early hours of October 4 for allegedly striking on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, chasing her with a knife and ultimately forcing cops to tase him after he hid in the couple’s locked home with their daughter, according to a news story published by TMZ.

The most disturbing aspect of all was that while Magro was allegedly chasing Harley with the knife, he was reportedly holding their 18-month-daughter, Ariana Sky. Magro was placed in handcuffs after the incident and brought to a hospital to be observed and later charged. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. at an Airbnb the pair was renting in Los Angeles, reported TMZ.

TMZ reported that Magro allegedly slapped and punched Harley and that she reportedly ran out of their home, screaming for help. The story claims that Magro dropped the knife he was holding and then locked himself and his daughter in the couple’s rented home.

Officers that responded to the alleged domestic violence incident reportedly broke down the door in order to get to the toddler, whom they feared would be in danger. Officers reportedly tased the reality star after he would not leave the premises peacefully.

It was revealed that Harley alleges Magro was high on cocaine at the time of the incident.

Although Harley reportedly suffered some minor injuries, thankfully, the couple’s daughter was not harmed in the frightening event. The alleged violent incident came hours after TMZ reported that Magro and Harley were strolling hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills, California after enjoying lunch together.

The October 3 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed a more subdued Magro, who realized that his roommate, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, had asked his girlfriend to enjoy a night out with the roommates in Las Vegas behind his back. Included in the outing, which occurred after Vinny Guadagnino performed in the Chippendales revue, was Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Nicole Cortese. Magro skipped the event, citing his sobriety as the reason.

After learning the group had invited Harley, Magro’s reaction to the incident appeared to be one of a more thoughtful, clear-headed adult, instead of his violent rampages shown on the series in the past. He was not upset at Farley for inviting Harley, but for his baby mama’s acceptance of the invitation. Magro felt she should have remained home with their daughter, not partying at a strip club with his Jersey Shore friends.

Magro posted on his Instagram story a link to TMZ ‘s claims that the couple was back together and happy, hours before the reported incident occurred.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Magro had gone to rehab for a “much needed” stay earlier this year. The reality star revealed he stayed at an in-treatment facility for both depression and alcohol abuse.

“I feel really good,” Magro said to his pals, DelVecchio and Guadagnino, in a prior episode from this season of JSFV. “I did 30 days in treatment. I needed it, man. Too much s**t was going on.”