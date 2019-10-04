Chrissy Teigen Goes Braless Under Plunging Yellow Top While Getting A ‘Cool Mom’ Tattoo

Chrissy Teigen let it all hang out on Instagram this week as she posted her latest update for her over 26 million fans to see. The model showed off some major skin as she got some brand new ink on her arm.

In the photos, Chrissy is sitting in a chair while a tattoo artist works on her new piece. The model donned a yellow blouse that was open in the middle and tied at the front. The top’s plunging neckline left little to the imagination and flaunted the TV personality’s cleavage as she went braless underneath.

Chrissy also donned a pair of tight fitting jeans that showed off her long legs and curvy hips. She wore a minimal makeup look, which consisted of bright eyes, a fresh face, and nude lips. She completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Chrissy had her long hair pulled up into a messy bun behind her head and wore a brown head scarf wrapped around the crown of her head as famed tattoo artist, Winterstone, worked on her ink.

In another shot, Chrissy showed off the finished product. The tattoo consisted of a line of numbers cascading down her arm, which seemingly were the birth dates of her family members. In the caption of the photo, the model called herself a “cool mom” for getting the tattoo.

Chrissy’s followers had a lot of opinions about the photos, but most of them were positive.

“I like your tattoo,” one fan wrote.

“I love the simplicity of it,” another Instagram user said of the tattoo.

“You should write a book on how to be a cool mom. You’re nailing it!” stated a third fan.

“Love that top,” a fourth follower said.

The photos comes just weeks after People reported that Chrissy took to social media to complain about not having enough photos of herself due to the fact that she is the family photographer. She is always snapping pictures of her two adorable children, Luna and Miles, as well as her husband, The Voice coach John Legend.

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambiance. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose,” she wrote.

John later responded by posting a picture of Chrissy looking stunning, proving that he is actually a good Instagram husband.

Fans can see more of Chrissy by following her on social media.