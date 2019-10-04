Serena Williams Stuns In Leggings So Tight, They Look Painted On

Serena Williams’ fierce body is back in the news. It’s been less than a month since the tennis superstar dropped jaws by stripping down to a snakeskin string swimsuit, although today is seeing the 38-year-old’s killer body once again making headlines. Serena has updated her Instagram with a fun and light-hearted video, but there’s no denying that those killer legs were making an impression.

Serena’s video showed her in loop form with a friend and fans likely noticed their matching outfits immediately. Serena and her pal were dressed in super-sporty outfits bearing the Nike logo. Serena was wearing a zip-up and long-sleeved top in slate gray, with a pair of dark blue leggings that appeared to be painted on. The tight spandex material flaunted the star’s ultra-strong legs, with the crossing and uncrossing of them likely drawing viewers’ eyes as the video played. Of course, there was some humor in the video and fans who swiped right saw a third face join the twosome.

A hilarious caption can always be relied on from Serena. The star wrote that she’d had a “crasher,” then asked where supermodel Gigi Hadid was — the model recently marched a gate-crasher off the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The star’s video proved popular. It quickly racked up over 13,000 likes in just 19 minutes.

Serena’s life revolves around more than just tennis now. The star is a businesswoman with her own clothing line and is also a mother. Serena’s ultra-fit physique still remains a talking point, however. Much like sister Venus and fellow tennis faces Anna Kournikova and Maria Sharapova, Serena is a workout machine, with regular training keeping her in tip-top form.

Of course, everyone wants to know what this girl eats. Speaking to Shape, Serena revealed that her nutritional approach is a careful one.

“I don’t snack a lot, because I didn’t grow up snacking. Sometimes I will but mostly I don’t. I do love juices and smoothies though because it’s an easy way to refuel quickly. And if I want more protein after working out, I can always get that balance. A lot of times I don’t just do juice, I do the whole thing blended to keep the fiber,” she told the health and fitness magazine. The star also revealed that her sports interests stretch beyond tennis. Serena stated that she likes basketball and soccer.

