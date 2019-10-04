Tamar Braxton Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In A Bikini While Running Along The Beach

Tamar almost showed a little too much skin as she ran along the sand.

Tamar Braxton risked what could’ve been a major wardrobe malfunction as she ran around the beach in a bikini in a video posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning reality star and singer was having the time of her life as she played on the sand during a fun and sunny day with her boyfriend David Adefeso.

In the clip, Tamar could be seen playing around with her man in a black bikini, made up of a crop-top style top and a pair of matching skimpy thong bottoms.

David could be heard calling for the “My Man” singer to come closer as she strutted her stuff on the sand near the ocean, before she then ran straight past him while risking a wardrobe malfunction as her bikini strap slipped down her arm, almost exposing her chest.

Fortunately, the mom to 6-year-old Logan managed to avoid any awkward moments as she ran around in her skimpy bikini during her day at the coast and headed back toward her man for a big hug.

Braxton shared the clip (which has been viewed more than 622,000 times) to her social media for her 3.4 million followers to enjoy while joking in the caption that she had to remind David that she still has “options.”

David – who began dating the Braxton Family Values star and former The Real co-host last year following her split with former husband Vince Herbert – also shared the same video to his own Instagram account.

“AyAyAyAy!!!….and look what I found in this exquisitely dreamy southern resort!!” he wrote alongside the video upload, tagging their location as being the Ritz-Carlton, Cancun, in Mexico.

“I can’t ever seem to get enough of my @tamarbraxton,” he then added of his girlfriend, alongside several heart, fire, and explosion emoji.

Many fans took to the comments section of Tamar’s bikini upload to share sweet messages of support.

“I love david for you, YOU deserve everything,” one fan wrote. “God is EVERYTHING beautiful #ForeverATamartian.”

A second commented, “Get em Tay Tay that thickness looks good on you.”

Another person wrote, “Omg you look bommmmmmmb.”

The latest look at the star in a bikini comes shortly after she admitted on The Wendy Williams Show last month that she was ready for a big transformation as she chatted to the daytime talk show host while wearing nothing but her shapewear.

Tamar told Wendy that it was her “last day wearing Spanx for life” during her appearance on the talk show, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“Period. I’m done. Everybody talking about Hot Girl Summer, I’m lying, I had a Warm Girl Summer with a filter,” she added. “I’m not doing that no more, I can’t. My stomach is having several seats on my lap. I can’t live my life like this.”

Braxton also hit the headlines last month for her remarks about her former co-hosts on The Real, as her nasty feud with the ladies – Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley – boiled over once again with a harsh war of words.