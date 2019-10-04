Carrie Underwood Looks Pretty In Pink While Working On Her Side Hustle

Carrie Underwood is one of the hardest-working women in show business. The singer is not only a country music superstar and the mother to two young boys, but she also makes time for a side hustle as she has her very own line of fitness clothing called CALIA by Carrie.

In the latest Instagram photo for the brand, Underwood was seen standing in an office as she looked at a piece of clothing while feeling the fabric. Underwood looked stunning as she went for a casual ensemble, rocking a gorgeous dusty pink hooded sweatshirt, that is likely from her very own line.

Underwood wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also wore a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow to match her top. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo were canvases filled with photos of models wearing the workout gear, as well as a rack filled with other pieces from the line.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Underwood is very serious when it comes to health and fitness. The singer loves to workout, and is now sharing that passion with her fans. However, she doesn’t want her fans to get caught up in the number that is their weight, rather she would like them to focus on the fitness.

“My advice for other moms? Don’t work out to lose weight,” Underwood recently told Shape Magazine, adding that women should simply treat their bodies right to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Underwood admitted that thing have been harder for her in the gym since having her second son, but that she’s not going to let that get her down.

“I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them,” Underwood wrote in the caption of an Instagram post back in March.