Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Racy See-Through Gold Dress On ‘The Masked Singer’

Lindsay Lohan brought the heat on a recent episode of The Masked Singer in Australia, where she serves as one of the panelists. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a brand new clip of her gushing over one of the contestants while wearing a racy, see-through dress.

In the video, Lindsay sits behind the judges table and rocks a sheer gown with gold flecks for embellishment. The golden pieces are all that cover Lohan’s bare chest as her toned arms, flat tummy, and ample cleavage are clearly seen through the sheer material of the gown.

Lindsay wore her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulder.

The Parent Trap star also donned a full face of makeup for the episode, which included darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, and a shimmering highlighter. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a bright pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the video, Lohan revealed that she adored the dress she was wearing in the clip, and her fans seemed to love the ensemble as well as they took to the comment section to gush over Lindsay.

“Just so beautiful,” one fan stated.

“You look stunning,” another social media user wrote.

“You look gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“So pretty…” another admirer agreed.

As many fans may already know, The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition where celebrities conceal their identities behind elaborate masks and costumes while singing in front of an audience. The judges try to figure out which stars are behind the masks, and the last one standing is deemed the winner.

Earlier this year, the show was a huge hit in the United States with stars such as Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, Donny Osmond, Terry Bradshaw, T-Pain, and more trying their hand.

Recently, Lohan told People Magazine that she was a big fan of the show, and that she loved sitting on the panel for the Australian version of the series.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and to try to guess who’s behind the masks,” Lohan revealed.

